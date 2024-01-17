Invitation For Expression Of Interest For Divestiture Of Litro Gas Lanka Ltd (LGL) & Litro Gas Terminal Lanka (Pvt) Ltd (LGTL)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Government of Sri Lanka (GoSL) intends to divest all or majority of its equity shareholding in Litro Gas Lanka Limited (LGL) & Litro Gas Terminal Lanka (Pvt) Ltd (LGTL).

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LGL engages in importing, filling, distribution and sale of LPG in Sri Lanka. It is the largest LPG supplier in Sri Lanka with a market share of 85% and operates an LPG filling plant in Kerawalapitiya with a filling capacity of 1,600 MTs/day. A second filling plant located at Mabima is under construction.

LGTL provides bulk storage and pipeline facilities for LPG. The key storage facility is strategically located at Kerawalapitiya (few Km's north of the commercial capital - Colombo) with a capacity of 8,000 MT.

Litro Gas

Surplus land available at Kerawalapitiya for expansion of both storage capacity (LGTL) and filling capacity (LGL).

Kerawalapitiya

8,000 MT

Storage capacity

1,600 MT/day

Filling capacity

Mabima

Cylinder refurbishment unit , bulk LPG receiving & dispatch facilities + Upcoming filling plant

Distribution Network

42

Distributors

14,000+

Dealers

GoSL will implement this divestiture via its State-Owned Enterprise Restructuring Unit and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP) has been appointed as the Transaction Advisor. The divestiture will be completed through a two-stage competitive bidding process.

Interested parties are invited to access the Request for Expression of Interest document from the following website:

For additional information please contact:

Sandeep Negi, Partner - Restructuring, DTTILLP, snegi@deloitte. com , +91-9810853754

Manish Sharma, Director - Restructuring, DTTILLP, smanish@deloitte. com , +91-9871675889

Nabiha Mohamed, State-Owned Enterprise Restructuring Unit, Transaction Team Lead, [email protected]. lk

SOURCE The Government of Sri Lanka (GoSL)