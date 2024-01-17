K'taka Signs Mou Worth Rs 22,000 Cr With Microsoft, Six Cos On Day 2 In Davos

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 17 (IANS) The delegation from Karnataka, headed by Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, M.B. Patil, has signed MoUs worth Rs 22,000 crore with Microsoft and six companies on Day 2 at the World Economic Forum Davos 2024

He engaged in a series of deliberations with industry leaders during the meet 2024 in Davos, Switzerland, the official statement said on Wednesday.

Minister Patil marked a significant milestone for Karnataka at the World Economic Forum 2024 by signing Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) with global industry leaders Microsoft, Web Werks, Hitachi, and 4 other companies, the statement said.

These partnerships are poised to propel the state into a new era of technological advancement, infrastructure development, and economic growth of the state, the statement added.

Minister Patil engaged in discussions with Sony, HP, Nestle, Honeywell, Lulu group, Inox Group, Takeda Pharma, Coinbase, Tillman Global, BL Agro, and many others.

The primary objective is to establish cutting-edge infrastructure, capitalizing on the robust existing ecosystem and the highly attractive market dynamics in the region, said the minister. He also assured them of the government's complete support and co-operation in their future ventures in Karnataka.

Finance department Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) L.K. Atheeq, Industry department Principal Secretary Selva kumar, ITBT secretary Ekroop Kaur and other officers were present on the occasion.

