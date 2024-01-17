Pakistan Condemns Iranian Missile Strike As 'Unprovoked Violation'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns Iran's missile and drone attack on its soil, which resulted in the tragic loss of two innocent children. The Ministry emphasizes that this violation of Pakistan's sovereignty is entirely unacceptable and could have“serious consequences.”

The Iranian Embassy's official in Islamabad has been summoned to“strongly condemn this blatant breach of Pakistan's sovereignty” and hold Iran fully responsible for the consequences.

Media outlets affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guard reported on Tuesday, January 16th that two compounds belonging to the“Jaish al-Adl” group in the region known as“Koh-e-Sufaid” in Pakistan's Balochistan province were targeted and destroyed in a missile and drone attack.

The Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in its strong protest to Tehran, stated:“Pakistan condemns Iran's unprovoked violation of its airspace and the attack on Pakistani territory, which resulted in the tragic deaths of two innocent children and injuries to three girls.”

The Ministry's statement emphasizes that“Pakistan has consistently maintained that terrorism is a common threat to all regional countries, requiring coordinated actions. Such unilateral actions are incompatible with the principles of good neighborly relations and can severely undermine mutual trust and confidence.”

The Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expresses concern that this unlawful act took place“despite the existence of multiple communication channels between Pakistan and Iran.”

Previously, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' attacks in Iraq's Erbil and Syria's Aleppo had drawn responses from the authorities of those countries.

According to a statement by the Revolutionary Guard Corps, the attacks targeted the“Mossad headquarters” in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region in Erbil, Iraq, and“ISIS” in Aleppo, Syria.

The Iraq Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued a statement, stating that Iran's“violation” had resulted in civilian casualties, and the Iraqi government would take all legal actions, including filing a complaint with the United Nations Security Council.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram