Air India Express Launches Gwalior-Bengaluru Flight Service

Gwalior / Bengaluru – Air India Express commenced daily direct flights connecting Gwalior with Bengaluru , as the first direct flights from Gwalior took off for Bengaluru.



The flag-off of the Air India Express Gwalior-Bengaluru flight took place in the virtual presence of notable dignitaries such as Shri. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Hon'ble Minister of Civil Aviation; Dr. Mohan Yadav, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, and State Ministers from MP, Shri Pradhuman Singh Tomar and Shri Narayan Singh Kushwah. Shri Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, and Shri Mohan Singh Rathore, MLA, Gwalior attended the event at the Gwalior airport. Aloke Singh, Managing Director of Air India Express, presented the first boarding pass to the Hon'ble Minister of Civil Aviation.

Speaking on the occasion, Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express, said,“In just two months since commencing operations from Gwalior with direct flights to Hyderabad, Air India Express is pleased to start direct flights to Bengaluru. Direct services from Gwalior to Delhi will also commence shortly with one stop itineraries to many cities including Ayodhya. We are proud to contribute to Gwalior's growth story, and this reinforces our commitment to enhancing connectivity in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, the growth engines of New India.”

Gwalior becomes the second Air India Express destination in the state of Madhya Pradesh, complementing existing direct flights between Indore and Sharjah. Bookings can be made through the airline's award-winning app and website, airindiaexpress, as well as other major booking platforms.

