Church Of Scientology Volunteer Ministers Host Screening Of Operation: Something Can Be Done About It

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Tennessee, US, 17th January 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers is pleased to announce an exclusive open house event to screen the latest documentary,“Operation: Something Can Be Done About It.” This compelling documentary sheds light on the church's impactful Stay Well campaign, launched during the global pandemic.

The screening will take place on February 3, 2024 at 3:00 pm in the community hall of the Church of Scientology in Nashville.“Operation: Something Can Be Done About It” explores the Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers' dedicated efforts during challenging times, particularly the Stay Well campaign initiated to address the needs of individuals and communities grappling with the uncertainties of the pandemic. The documentary showcases the church's commitment to providing tangible solutions and support to people worldwide. Through the Stay Well campaign, Volunteer Ministers were actively involved in initiatives that promoted wellness and staying healthy and provided these solutions broadly across the globe.

Director of Community Affairs, Julie Brinker, says anyone can become a Volunteer Minister,“this is a program that will train anyone of any race, color or creed, so they may have tools to be able to help their fellow man, in times of crisis or simply when they are needed.”

Key event highlights include:

Documentary Screening: Exclusive premiere of“Operation: Something Can Be Done About It,” offering a firsthand look at the Stay Well campaign's successes and the Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers' unwavering dedication.

Interactive Sessions: Engage in informative sessions with Volunteer Ministers, exploring the various aspects of the Stay Well campaign and how individuals can contribute to creating a positive impact in their communities.

Community Building: Connect with like-minded individuals, share experiences, and discover ways to support one another in navigating the challenges posed by the pandemic and beyond.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers extends a warm invitation to members of the community to attend this enlightening event. Together, let us explore the power of collective action and how“Something Can Be Done About It.”

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers is a global initiative that provides practical assistance and solutions to communities in times of need. Committed to the belief that something can be done about any situation, Volunteer Ministers work tirelessly to bring about positive change through their various campaigns and initiatives. The Scientology Volunteer Ministers program was launched more than thirty years ago, in response to an appeal by Founder, L. Ron Hubbard. Noting a tremendous downturn in the level of ethics and morality in society, and a consequent increase in drugs and crime, Mr. Hubbard wrote,“If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a VOLUNTEER MINISTER and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.”