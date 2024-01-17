Moroccan Transportation And Tourism Sector Shows Signs Of Recovery

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The passenger flow in Moroccan airports reached a record high of over 27 million visits during 2023, increasing by 32 percent year on year, the Moroccan Airports Authority (ONDA) said Monday.

According to ONDA statistics, the Casablanca Mohammed V airport, Morocco's largest airport, recorded 9.7 million visits throughout last year, representing some 36 percent of the total passenger flow.

The passenger flow of airports in the major cities of Marrakech, Rabat, Tangier, and Agadir increased respectively by 41 percent, 38 percent, 34 percent and 30 percent year on year.

The outcome reflected the recovery of the Moroccan transportation and tourism sector, compared with the passenger flow in the pre-pandemic year of 2019, which was a record high of 25.059 million.