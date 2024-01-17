Putin Discusses Russian-Indian Relations With Modi

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed bilateral ties and the situation in Ukraine during a telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

The leaders discussed Russian-Indian relations, with a particular focus on the progress that has been made in trade, economic, scientific and technical, energy, and transport cooperation, the Kremlin said.

Putin and Modi“expressed interest in further enhancing mutually beneficial bilateral ties,” the Kremlin said.

Both leaders confirmed their readiness to“closely coordinate their approaches” within the framework of the BRICS in the context of Russia's 2024 chairmanship.

The leaders also covered the situation in Ukraine as well as other international issues, it added.

