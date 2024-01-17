Dibutyl Phthalate Price Trend Analysis, Historical Chart And Forecast Analysis

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) In the first half of 2023, the Asian dibutyl phthalate market witnessed price fluctuations driven by shifting demand dynamics. Initially, increased demand from various industries in China propelled prices upwards, but as the holiday season slowed demand and inventories swelled, prices began to decline. In Europe, a rise in demand during the first quarter led to higher prices, but increasing inventories and supply dominance caused a downturn in the second quarter. Conversely, North America experienced stable, elevated dibutyl phthalate prices due to strong demand and favorable cost support, maintaining positive market sentiments.

Definition

Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP) is a chemical compound commonly used as a plasticizer in various industries, particularly in the production of plastics, resins, and adhesives. It imparts flexibility and durability to these materials by softening them. However, DBP has faced scrutiny due to potential health and environmental concerns, leading to regulatory restrictions in some regions.

Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP) finds key industrial uses as a plasticizer, primarily in the production of vinyl and other synthetic resins, as well as in manufacturing flexible plastics, adhesives, and coatings. Its ability to enhance flexibility and durability in these materials makes it valuable in industries such as construction, automotive, and packaging.



Henan Kingway Chemicals

Puyang Zhongke Xinyuan Petroleum Chemical

Nan Ya Plastics (NPC)

Aekyung Petrochemical

UPC Group

Geo Young Corporation Taoka Chemical

