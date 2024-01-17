Vietnam Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Size, Share And Industry Research Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group, the Vietnam active pharmaceutical ingredients market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.50% during 2024-2032.

The report has segmented the market by Drug Type (Innovative Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)), Manufacturer (Captive Manufacturers, Merchant API Manufacturers), Synthesis (Synthetic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)), Therapeutic Application (Oncology, Cardiovascular and Respiratory, Diabetes, Central Nervous System Disorders, Neurological Disorders, and Others), and Region.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Vietnam Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Industry:

Government Support and Regulatory Policies:

The Vietnamese government's supportive policies and regulatory reforms play a crucial role in the growth of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market. Initiatives to promote the pharmaceutical industry, including incentives for domestic production and investments in healthcare infrastructure, create a conducive environment for market growth. Regulatory reforms aimed at aligning with international standards enhance the quality and competitiveness of Vietnamese APIs. This government support not only boosts domestic production but also positions Vietnam as a potential hub for API export, particularly in the ASEAN region.

Increasing Demand for Generic Drugs:

There is a rising demand for generic drugs in Vietnam, driven by the need for cost-effective healthcare solutions. This demand is a response to the growing healthcare needs of the population and the government's focus on universal health coverage. As generic drugs require APIs, this surge in demand directly influences the growth of the API market. Domestic pharmaceutical companies are increasingly investing in the development and production of generic APIs, not only to meet local demand but also to tap into export opportunities.

Technological Advancements in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing:

Technological advancements in pharmaceutical manufacturing significantly impact the growth of Vietnam's API market. Modern manufacturing technologies enable the production of high-quality APIs more efficiently and at lower costs. These advancements include improved synthesis processes, automation, and stringent quality control mechanisms. As Vietnamese pharmaceutical manufacturers adopt these advanced technologies, they enhance their production capabilities and meet the international standards required for export. This technological progression not only improves the domestic supply of APIs but also bolsters Vietnam's position in the global pharmaceutical industry.

Vietnam Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Drug Type:

Based on drug type, the market has been divided into innovative active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and Generic active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).

Breakup by Manufacturer:

On the basis of the manufacturer, the market has been divided into captive manufacturers and merchant API manufacturers (innovative merchant API manufacturers and generic merchant API manufacturers).

Breakup by Synthesis:

Based on synthesis, the market has been divided into synthetic active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) [market breakup by type( innovative synthetic APIs and generic synthetic APIs)], biotech active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) [market breakup by type (innovative biotech APIs and biosimilars), market breakup by product (monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, cytokines, fusion proteins, therapeutic enzymes, and blood factors) and market breakup by expression system (mammalian expression systems, microbial expression systems, yeast expression systems, transgenic animal systems, and others)].

Breakup by Therapeutic Application:

On the basis of therapeutic application, the market has been divided into oncology, cardiovascular and respiratory, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, neurological disorders, and others.

Breakup by Regional Insights:

Based on the region, the market has been divided into Northern Vietnam, Central Vietnam, and Southern Vietnam.

Vietnam Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Trends:

The increasing shift towards the production of generic drugs represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market across Vietnam. This is primarily driven by the growing demand for affordable healthcare solutions which is boosting the market growth. This shift is encouraging the development and manufacture of generic APIs, catering to both domestic needs and potential export markets. The market is also driven by the rising emphasis on research and development (R&D) to produce high-quality and complex APIs. This focus on research and development (R&D) is partly a response to stringent international quality standards and the need to remain competitive in the global market.

Additionally, there's a growing interest in the production of biotech APIs, reflecting the global trend towards biopharmaceuticals. This interest is spurred by advancements in biotechnology and an increasing demand for more effective and personalized medical treatments.

