IPTV Market: Industry Trends, Top Companies, Research And Forecast 2024-32

How Big is the IPTV Market?

The global IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) market size reached US$ 82.8 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 270.1 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% during 2024-2032.

What is IPTV?

Internet-based Protocol Television (IPTV) represents the process of transmitting television programs and videos through the internet. The video servers transmit signals through rooftop antennae, satellite dishes, and fiber optic cables to stream content at numerous locations. The IPTV mainly uses IP multicasting with Internet Group Management Protocol (IGMP), Real-Time Streaming Protocol (RTSP), Real-Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP), and Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) for live broadcasts and on-demand programs. Compared to the public internet, it provides the network operators more control over the video traffic and enables regular quality checks of the service.

Global IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) Market Trends:

The expanding electronics sector and improving broadband infrastructure across the globe are primarily augmenting the IPTV (internet protocol television) market. Furthermore, the rising adoption rates of video-on-demand (VOD) services, HD channels, and hybrid IPTV services are positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the launch of favorable government policies, including digitization of television and Direct-to-Home (DTH) services is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the development in the internet setup and enhanced internet connectivity across the residential and commercial sectors are also bolstering the global market. Besides this, the shifting consumer preferences have increased the demand for IPTVs that can be integrated with smart homes and can support video calls, online conferencing, and games, which is further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the elevating demand for the service, as it allows the viewers to create a custom list of channels and record shows in high-definition (HD) quality is also driving the global market. In addition to this, the inflating disposable income levels and the growing urbanization levels across the globe are expected to drive the IPTV (internet protocol television) market in the coming years.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:





AT&T

Bharti Airtel Limited

Akamai Technologies

Verizon Communications

Orange S.A.

Ericsson

CenturyLink

Deutsche Telekom

MatrixStream Technologies Inc.

Arris International

Sterlite Technologies

Cisco Systems

Broadcom Corporation

Telefónica

Foxtel

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Nectro IPTV

Amino Technologies

PCCW Chunghwa Telecom, etc.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Subscription Type:



Subscription Based IPTV Subscription Free IPTV

Breakup by Transmission Type:



Wired Wireless

Breakup by Device Type:



Smartphones & Tablets

Smart TVs

PCs Others

Breakup by Streaming Type:



Video IPTV Non-Video IPTV

Breakup by Service Type:



In-House Service Managed Service

Breakup by End-User:



Residential Enterprises

Breakup by Region:



Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa Latin America

