Cryolite Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided By Procurement Resource

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Cryolite (Na3AlF6) is a mineral chemically known as Sodium Hexafluoroaluminate. It occurs as a colorless, white reddish to gray-black prismatic monoclinic, glassy solid crystal, which is rare in nature and is found in the depositions of Ivittuut on the west coast of Greenland. The compound is soluble in Aluminium Chloride solution and sulfuric acid with the evolution of Hydrofluoric acid, which is toxic in nature. However, the compound is not soluble in water.

Cryolite is used in the industrial manufacturing of metals such as aluminium and has many other metallurgical applications. The texture and look of the compound are used in the production of glass and ceramics as a coating over the products, and it has vast applications in different market sectors.

The key importer countries for Cryolite are the Netherlands, Germany, and the United States. On the other hand, the key exporting countries for the same are Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

Cryolite has various applications in the metallurgical industries. It acts as a solvent for bauxite, for the electrolytic production of aluminium on a large scale where it gradually reduces alumina to aluminium by the Hall-Heroult Process. It helps in manufacturing aluminium wastes, aluminization of steel and in welding industries, as well.

Cryolite has several applications in the ceramic industries, such as producing glass objects and ceramic products such as basins, tubs, pans, etc. It is also used as a filtering membrane in inbounded abrasives. Synthetic Cryolites are the derivatives of Fluorites and are used in the synthesis of sodium or aluminium salts. It is also used as a flux in the electrolytic processing of aluminium. Cryolite is also used in the manufacturing of agricultural products like insecticides and pesticides, and hence, it shows its associations with the agricultural industries as well.



Solvay

Fluorsid

Do-Fluoride Chemicals

Nantong Jinxing Fluorides Chemical

Jiangsu Xintai Material Technology

Shanghai Yixin Chemical

Jiangxi Qucheng Chemical Triveni Chemical

