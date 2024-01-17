Methanol Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided By Procurement Resource

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Methanol or methyl alcohol (CH3OH) is a compound that belongs to the group of alcohol. It comprises of a methyl group and a hydroxy group linked together. The destructive distillation of wood produces methanol. It is prepared by reacting carbon monoxide gas with hydrogen in the presence of a catalyst. An essential chemical for chemical synthesis, methanol is a colorless liquid with a melting point measuring –97.6° C and a boiling point around 64.96° C.

The key importing countries for Methanol are India, Vietnam, and Netherlands. On the other hand, the key exporting countries include Iran, Germany, and the United States.

Methanol is the key ingredient in acetic acid, ethylene, propylene, and formaldehyde. It is an additive in these chemicals, acting as an intermediate compound to make derivative products. Acrylic plastic is one of the derivative products manufactured using acetic acid and formaldehyde, which is produced using methanol as its base ingredient.

Additionally, methanol is used to make synthetic fibers, adhesives in plywood used in construction, Fibers used for clothing, various chemicals used in agriculture and pharmaceutical industries, etc.



Zagros Petrochemical Co.

Sichuan Lutianhua Co., Ltd.

Methanex Corporation

Ar-Razi Saudi Methanol Co. (SABIC)

Yankuang Group Proman AG

Date: March 22. 2023 –“Our feeder has a dual fuel engine and will be able to operate on green methanol,” says Maersk, the danish container shipping major, while sailing the first methanol-powered vessel.

