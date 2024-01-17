Naphtha Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided By Procurement Resource

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Naphtha is an intermediate organic compound obtained from the reaction between crude oil and liquid kerosene. Naphtha is a combustible compound that is obtained from petroleum refineries while the distillation process is in progress. It is a volatile chemical whose molecular weight range around 100-215 u. The boiling point for the compound measures around 20-220° C. Naphtha is insoluble in water and contains a vapor pressure that is less than 5 mm mercury. It is a colorless compound and is primarily associated with the chemical and varnish industry.

Vietnam, the United States, and India are the key importing countries that import Naphtha. On the other hand, the key exporting countries include the United States, Vietnam, and South Korea.

Naphtha is a highly volatile, flammable compound that has various industrial uses. It is a liquid that is formed by a mixture of hydrocarbons. It is used as a fuel for engines and household appliances such as lighters. It acts as a solvent that is utilized to produce paints on a large scale.

Moreover, Naphtha is a primary raw material that is used in the petrochemical and chemical industry. It is also considered a feedstock used to convert to gasoline or jet fuel. It is an excellent dilutant that is mixed with heavy crude oil, which helps to reduce its viscosity.



China Petrochemical Corporation

Reliance Industries Limited

Shell Chemicals

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Novatek SABIC

Date: May 19, 2023- The Indian oil corporations have announced that the firm is looking forward to incorporating Bio-Naphtha and Bioethanol as an alternative in its petrochemical feedstocks.

