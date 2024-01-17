Propylene Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided By Procurement Resource

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Propylene is a non-toxic fuel gas and is also known as propene. It has a double bond which makes it highly flammable and hotter as a result it is replacing propane gradually. It is colorless and give off effervescence of petroleum. It has the molecular formula C3H6 and a molecular weight of 42.06g/mol. Its boiling point is -47.6oC.

It is obtained when gasoline is refined and another way of producing it is to split, break or reform hydrogen and carbon compounds. Many industries rely on it for their fuel requirements.

It is also used as a raw material for the production of complex chemical compounds and polymers.

The key importing countries for Propylene across the globe are India, the United States and Vietnam and the key exporting countries are Germany, South Korea and Netherlands.

Propylene fulfils the fuel requirements in chemical and plastic industries. It is an efficient substitute for propane due to presence of a double bond on the first carbon. It is also used as a fuel in high-velocity oxygen fuel processes. It serves as an ingredient for many chemical compounds which in turn contribute to production of multiple pharmaceutical and cosmetic products. Its polymerization produces polyPropylene plastic which then can be molded into heat resistant and tough plastic products. It can also perform the functions of a refrigerant and a chemical intermediate. It can also help in doing the efficiency analysis of burners and engines. In addition to that, Propylene also assists in fibers, resins and elastomers manufacturing.



Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

INEOS Capital Limited

Dow Chemical Company

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

BASF SE Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

June 28, 2023: FOB Korea prices were recorded at USD 705-715/mt on June 27. The registered gain was USD 5/mt, juxtaposing to the recorded prices of June 26, 2023.

Key Players:

Recent News

