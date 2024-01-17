Medical Device Security Market To Worth US$ 30.6 Billion By 2032 | With A Striking 13.18% CAGR – IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled“ Medical Device Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032. ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global medical device security market size , share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

The global medical device security market size reached US$ 9.7 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 30.6 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.18% during 2024-2032.





What are medical device security?

Medical device security refers to practices, techniques, and procedures that prevent attacks against medical devices. These security solutions prevent attackers from gaining unauthorized access to medical devices and secure sensitive information from security threats and attacks, such as leakage of data and unlawful control of medical equipment.

Medical device security helps enhance patient monitoring and productivity, prevent invasion of privacy, increase diagnostic accuracy, and improve treatments. It utilizes network and endpoint security, access management, antivirus and antimalware, data loss prevention, encryption risk, and compliance solutions and services that can be deployed on-premises or on the cloud.

Medical Device Security Market Trends:

The rising cyber-attacks and threats in the healthcare industry are one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Medical device security is used to protect data and systems from unauthorized alteration and harmful software to safeguard important patient records in hospitals. In line with this, the widespread adoption of cloud-based medical device security solutions and the increasing utilization of connected medical devices is propelling the market growth.

Apart from this, the integration of healthcare systems with the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to protect systems and identify cyber threats and malicious activities is providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities and the implementation of various government initiatives to promote digital security solutions in the healthcare industry, are supporting the market growth.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Medical Device Security Industry:



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

ClearDATA

FireEye (Symphony Technology Group)

Fortinet Inc.

General Electric Company

International Business Machines Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

McAfee Corp.

Medigate

Palo Alto Networks Inc Synopsys Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the medical device security market on the basis of device type, component, deployment mode and end user

Breakup by Device Type:



Stationery Medical Devices

Internally Embedded Medical Devices External Medical Devices and Consumer Wearable

Breakup by Component:



Solution



Identity and Access Management Solutions



Antivirus and Antimalware Solutions



Encryption Solutions



Data Loss Prevention Solutions



Risk and Compliance Management



Intrusion Detection Systems and Intrusion Prevention Systems



Disaster Recovery Solutions



Distributed Denial of Service Solutions

Others Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:



On-premises Cloud-based

Breakup by End User:



Healthcare Institutions

Medical Device Manufacturers Others

