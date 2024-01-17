Ready To Drink Tea And Coffee Market Size, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled

Report Highlights:

How big is the ready-to-drink tea and coffee market ?

The global ready to drink tea and coffee market size reached US$ 105.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 189.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Ready to Drink Tea and Coffee Industry:

Shift in Consumer Preferences:

Changing consumer preferences towards more convenient beverage options is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. In today's fast-paced lifestyle, consumers are increasingly seeking out drinks that are consumed on the go, without the need for preparation. RTD tea and coffee perfectly fit this requirement. Additionally, there's a growing health consciousness among consumers. People are now more aware of the health benefits associated with tea and coffee, such as antioxidants in tea and the cognitive benefits of coffee. This health trend is steering consumers away from sugary sodas and towards healthier alternatives like RTD tea and coffee, often enriched with vitamins and minerals or available in low-calorie versions.

Technological Advancements in Packaging and Distribution

The market is also driven by technological advancements in packaging and distribution. Innovations in packaging, such as the use of PET bottles, aseptic cartons, and slim cans, have not only made the products more attractive and convenient but also extended their shelf life without the need for preservatives. These packaging solutions are also lighter and more environmentally friendly, appealing to the eco-conscious consumer. On the distribution front, advancements in supply chain management and logistics are facilitating a broader and more efficient distribution network, thus making these products readily available in various retail formats, from large supermarkets to online platforms.

Economic Factors :

Economic factors, particularly in emerging markets, play a significant role in the market growth. With the rise in disposable income in countries across Asia Pacific, Latin America, and parts of Africa, more consumers can afford these premium beverage products. Urbanization and the expansion of retail infrastructure in these regions further support market growth. The burgeoning middle class in these economies is not only more health-conscious but also more inclined towards adopting Western lifestyle trends, which include the consumption of RTD tea and coffee products.

Ready to Drink Tea and Coffee

Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup By Product:



RTD Tea



Black Tea



Fruit & Herbal Based Tea



Oolong Tea

Green Tea

RTD Coffee



Ginseng



Vitamin B



Taurine



Guarana



Yerba Mate Acai Berry

RTD tea is the largest product segment in the ready to drink tea and coffee market due to its widespread popularity, diverse range of flavors, health benefits, and cultural significance in many regions worldwide.

Breakup By Additive:



Flavors

Artificial Sweeteners

Acidulants

Nutraceuticals

Preservatives Others

On the basis of additive, the ready to drink tea and coffee market has been divided into flavors, artificial sweeteners, acidulants, nutraceuticals, preservatives, and others.

Breakup

By Packaging:



Glass Bottle

Canned

PET Bottle

Aseptic Others

PET bottles are the largest packaging segment in the ready to drink tea and coffee market due to their convenience, lightweight nature, durability, and recyclability, thus making them highly suitable for on-the-go consumption.

Breakup By Price:



Premium

Regular

Popular Priced

Fountain Super Premium

On the basis of end use, the ready to drink tea and coffee market has been divided into premium, regular, popular priced, fountain, and super premium.

Breakup By Distribution Channel:



Off-Trade



Independent Retailers



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets



Convenience Stores

Others

On-Trade



Food Service Vending

The off-trade channel is the largest distribution segment in the ready to drink tea and coffee market because it offers wider accessibility, variety, and convenience through supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online retail platforms.

Breakup By Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the ready to drink tea and coffee market due to its large population, deep-rooted tea culture, increasing urbanization, and rising disposable incomes leading to higher consumption of convenient beverage options.

Ready to Drink Tea and Coffee Market Trends:

Consumers are increasingly seeking healthier beverage options, which represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. This is further leading to a rise in demand for low-calorie, sugar-free, and organic RTD tea and coffee. There is a growing preference for premium products, including specialty teas and artisanal coffee, often with unique flavors or health benefits. The demand for convenient, on-the-go beverage options is driving the popularity of RTD tea and coffee in portable packaging like PET bottles and cans.

Experimentation with a variety of flavors and blends, including a fusion of traditional and exotic flavors, is attracting a broader consumer base. The rising disposable incomes and urbanization in regions like the Asia Pacific are fueling the market growth. Sustainability concerns are leading to an increased focus on eco-friendly and recyclable packaging options.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Ready to Drink Tea and Coffee Industry:



Asahi Breweries

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Starbucks

Pepsico

The Coca Cola Company

Ajinomoto General Foods Inc.

Ting Hsin International Group

Uni-President Enterprises Corporation

Nestlé

Dunkin' Brands

Ferolito Vultaggio & Sons

Keurig Dr Pepper

Hangzhou Wahaha Group

Lotte Chilsung

Monster Beverage

Acqua Minerale San Benedetto

Kirin Holdings Company

Unilever

Arizona Beverage Company Suntory

