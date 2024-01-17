Power-To-Gas Market Report 2024-2032: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth And Forecast

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Power-to-gas Market by Technology (Electrolysis, Methanation), Capacity (Less Than 100 kW, 100–999 kW, 1000 kW and Above), Use Case (Wind, Solar, Biomass), Application (Residential, Commercial, Utility), and Region 2024-2032 “, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global power-to-gas market report. The global market size reached US$ 39.2 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 92.9 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.78% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Power-To-Gas Industry:

Renewable Energy Integration:

The increasing integration of renewable energy sources represents one of the crucial factors impelling the growth of the market. As the world shifts towards a more sustainable and environment-friendly energy landscape, the adoption of wind, solar, and other renewable resources is rising. The intermittency of renewable energy sources poses a challenge to maintaining a consistent power supply. Power-to-gas technology addresses this issue effectively. It allows surplus electricity generated during peak renewable energy production periods to be converted into hydrogen or synthetic natural gas. This stored energy can then be used during periods of low renewable energy generation, providing grid stability and ensuring a continuous power supply. This capability is vital for maintaining the reliability of the energy grid and supporting the broader adoption of renewable energy sources.

Carbon Emission Reduction:

The imperative to reduce carbon emissions. Governments, industries, and environmental organizations worldwide are committed to addressing climate change and lowering greenhouse gas emissions. Power-to-gas technology plays a pivotal role in this effort by enabling the production of green hydrogen and synthetic natural gas. Green hydrogen, produced through the electrolysis of water using surplus renewable electricity, is a clean and sustainable alternative to hydrogen derived from fossil fuels. It can be used in various sectors, including transportation, industry, and power generation, as a carbon-neutral energy source. By replacing conventional fossil fuels with green hydrogen, carbon emissions are substantially reduced, contributing to a more sustainable energy future.

Energy Storage Solutions:

The growing demand for efficient energy storage solutions is offering a favorable market outlook. Energy storage plays a crucial role in maintaining grid stability, managing energy supply-demand imbalances, and ensuring a reliable power supply. Power-to-gas technology offers a versatile and effective means of energy storage. Hydrogen, produced through power-to-gas, serves as an excellent energy carrier and storage medium. It can be stored for extended periods without significant losses, making it a valuable asset for grid operators and utilities. During times of excess electricity generation, such as sunny or windy days, surplus energy can be converted into hydrogen, effectively storing it for later use.

Power-To-Gas Market Report Segmentation:

By Technology:



Electrolysis Methanation

Electrolysis represents the largest segment as it is widely employed for various laboratory operations.

By Capacity:



Less Than 100 kW

100–999 kW 1000 kW and Above

1000kW and above exhibits a clear dominance in the market. They are used for addressing the energy challenges of large-scale industrial operations, grid stabilization, and the transition to cleaner energy sources.

By Use Case:



Wind

Solar Biomass

Solar holds the biggest segment, owing to its widespread availability and efficiency.

By Application:



Residential

Commercial Utility

Utility accounts for the majority of the market share due to its critical role in ensuring the reliable supply of electricity to consumers.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Europe's dominance in the power-to-gas market is attributed to investment in diversifying energy production and rising focus on reducing the carbon footprint of industries.

Global Power-To-Gas Market Trends:

The ongoing trend of decentralization in the energy sector is strengthening the market growth. Traditional centralized power generation and distribution systems are giving way to more decentralized and distributed energy resources. This shift is driven by factors like the growing adoption of rooftop solar panels, small-scale wind turbines, and microgrids.

Power-to-gas technology fits seamlessly into this decentralized energy landscape. It enables distributed energy resources, such as residential solar panels, to convert excess electricity into hydrogen or synthetic natural gas locally. This decentralization empowers individual consumers and businesses to store and manage their energy more efficiently. It also reduces the strain on centralized grids during peak demand, enhancing overall grid resilience.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

