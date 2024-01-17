Automotive Motors Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Trends, Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled“ Automotive Motors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on

automotive motors market

outlook . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global automotive motors market size reached US$ 39.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the

market to reach US$ 59.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2024-2032.

Automotive motors play a pivotal role in the functioning of vehicles, powering various critical systems. The most common type is the internal combustion engine, which converts fuel into mechanical energy to propel the vehicle. Electric vehicles utilize electric motors for propulsion, relying on battery power. Additionally, motors are essential for operating components like power windows, windshield wipers, and fans. Recent advancements include electric and hybrid technologies, where motors contribute to improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. As the automotive industry continues to evolve, innovations in motor design and efficiency play a key role in shaping the future of transportation.

Request to Get the Sample Report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-motors-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by rapid technological advancements. In line with this, the push towards sustainability and environmental awareness has led to increased interest in electric and hybrid vehicles, prompting automakers to invest in cleaner and more energy-efficient technologies. Furthermore, consumer preferences also significantly impact the market, with a growing demand for connectivity features, safety enhancements, and advanced infotainment systems. As customers prioritize convenience and smart features, automakers strive to incorporate cutting-edge technologies into their vehicles to stay competitive. Besides, stringent regulatory standards and emission norms globally contribute to market changes, encouraging the development of eco-friendly solutions. Government incentives and subsidies for electric vehicles further stimulate the market's shift towards greener alternatives. Global economic conditions and fluctuations in fuel prices play a crucial role in shaping consumer behavior. Economic stability can drive consumer confidence, leading to increased spending on vehicles. Conversely, economic downturns may impact purchasing power, influencing buyers to opt for more fuel-efficient or cost-effective options. Additionally, the rise of mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) and the shared economy has also transformed the automotive landscape. Ride-sharing services and advancements in autonomous vehicle technology are changing the way people perceive vehicle ownership, influencing market trends toward more collaborative and efficient transportation solutions.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



BorgWarner Inc.

Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG

Bühler Motor GmbH

Continental AG

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Mabuchi Motor Co. Ltd.

MAHLE GmbH

MITSUBA Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nidec Corporation

Ricardo PLC

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG Valeo

Automotive Motors

Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, motor type, vehicle type, sales channel, and application.

Breakup by Motor Type:



Brushed DC Motor

Brushless DC Motor

Stepper Motor Traction Motor

Breakup by Vehicle Type:



Electric Vehicle



BEV

PHEV

Non-Electric Vehicle



Passenger



LCV HCV

Breakup by Sales channel:



Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Aftermarket

Breakup by Application:



Safety

Comfort Performance

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163