Ecuadorian Rainforest Showcases Organic Ingredients At Biofach 2024

Ecuadorian Rainforest is gearing up for BioFach 2024, the eminent all-organic trade show in Nuremberg, Germany. From February 13 to 16, the company will be at the USA Pavilion, presenting an extensive range of organic nutraceutical ingredients, including botanicals, herbs, algae, vegetables, and fruit powders.

With anticipation, Ecuadorian Rainforest looks forward to engaging with potential partners during the event. Positioned as a pivotal destination for businesses aspiring to lead in the organic sector, the company invites exploration of innovative ingredients with their products being organic including cGMP, Kosher, Halal, Vegan, USDA Organic, and QAI certified.

Visitors to the Ecuadorian Rainforest booth can expect insightful discussions on the organic ingredient trends set to shape 2024. The company is thrilled to elucidate the unique qualities that make its organic powders the preferred choice for partners striving to remain at the forefront of the industry.

As a key player in the natural ingredients sector for over two decades, Ecuadorian Rainforest, founded by Marlene Siegel in 1997, boasts a comprehensive selection of over 1,000 fruit, herb, marine, spice, and vegetable ingredients – all conveniently housed under one roof. The company's commitment to delivering high-quality natural ingredients is reflected in rigorous quality-control processes that ensure products meet the highest standards.

