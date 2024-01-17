Ukraine's Air Defense Forces Shoot Down 11 Shahed Drones In Odesa Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defenders have destroyed 11 enemy attack drones during an overnight attack on the Odesa region.

Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"At night, the enemy attacked the southern regions with Shahed-131/136 strike drones. Air defense units worked for almost three hours. One drone was destroyed in the Mykolaiv region and another in the Kirovohrad region. The enemy concentrated its main efforts on attacks on Odesa. The kamikaze drones came from the Black Sea at a critically low altitude," the post reads.

It added that in the Odesa region, 11 drones were shot down as they approached the coast, and most of them fell into the sea. However, fragments of several downed drones and the blast waves damaged apartment buildings and shops in the city's Prymorskyi district.

Fires broke out at several locations - apartments and cars of civilians were on fire.

"Firefighters promptly put out the fires. Three people were injured. They were given medical assistance," the military added.

Earlier reports said that 130 residents of Odesa had been evacuated from a building damaged in the drone attack.

