North America Next-Generation Ultrasound Systems Market Size 2024: Production Cost, Future Trends, Growth Factors 2032

North America Next-Generation Ultrasound Systems Market Poised for 7.6% Annual Growth, Aiming for $5,727.8 Million by 2031

Anticipated to thrive at a robust 7.6% annual growth rate in the forecast period, the North America next-generation ultrasound systems market is set to achieve a significant milestone, reaching $5,727.8 million by 2031. This trajectory is propelled by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, a surging demand for high-quality and portable diagnostic tools, swift adoption of innovative technologies such as 3D/4D and AI/IoT, and escalating healthcare expenditure and government investments supporting research and development activities.

Highlighted with 52 tables and 56 figures, the insightful 131-page report titled North America Next-Generation Ultrasound Systems Market 2022-2031 by Component (Hardware, Software), Product Type (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), Technology (2D, 3D/4D, Others), Portability (Cart/Trolley-Based, Portable, Handheld and Wearables), Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is grounded in comprehensive research covering the entire North America next-generation ultrasound systems market and its sub-segments.

The report provides detailed classifications, offering profound analysis and assessment sourced from premium primary and secondary information sources, with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. Based on studies conducted from 2021 to 2022, the report provides a forecast from 2023 till 2031, utilizing 2022 as the base year. (Note: The report will be updated before delivery, ensuring the latest historical year is the base year, with forecasts covering at least 5 years over the base year.)

Key Insights and Analyses:

Identification and investigation of market structure, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging product trends, market opportunities, and Porters Five Forces.

Forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative views, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify the North America next-generation ultrasound systems market in every aspect of the classification, including Component, Product Type, Technology, Portability, Application, End User, and Country.

Market Segmentation:



Hardware Software



Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems

Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems



High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound



Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Doppler Ultrasound



2D Ultrasound Systems

3D/4D Ultrasound Systems Other Technologies



Cart/Trolley-Based Systems

Portable Systems Handheld Devices and Wearables



General Imaging

Cardiovascular Imaging

Obstetrics and Gynecology Imaging

Vascular Imaging

Lung Imaging

Urology Imaging

Orthopedics/Musculoskeletal Imaging Other Applications



Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Clinics Other End Users

Geographical Analysis: The report investigates key North American markets, including the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For each country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ million) are available for 2022-2031. The breakdown of national markets by Product Type, Technology, and Application over the forecast years is also included.

Current Competitive Scenario and Key Players: The report covers the current competitive scenario and predicted trends, profiling key vendors, including market leaders and important emerging players. Selected key players in the North America next-generation ultrasound systems market include BK Medical ApS (Analogic Corporation), Butterfly Network, Inc., Canon, Inc., Claruis Mobile Health Corporation, Esaote S.p.A., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Healcerion Co., Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, and Siemens Healthineers AG.

