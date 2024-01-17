Mobile Wallet Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The most recent research report, labeled "Mobile Wallet Market" , comprehensively explores multiple facets of the industry. This includes an examination of market size, current status, prevailing trends, and prospective insights projected over the next decade. The report offers an intricate analysis of competitors and key market drivers, accentuating potential avenues for growth. It encompasses an evaluation of leading players, revenue streams, current CAGR status, and conducts SWOT and PESTLE analyses for each geographical region. This exhaustive research integrates both qualitative and quantitative data from primary and secondary sources, with the objective of providing a profound understanding of the prevailing market dynamics and the repercussions of COVID-19 on the industry. The report meticulously scrutinizes each market segment for a comprehensive overview.

The mobile wallet has become an increasingly vital solution for businesses, offering customers a seamless online purchasing experience that drives sales. As mobile usage continues to surge, users are increasingly turning to their mobile devices for online shopping. The mobile wallet, also known as mWallet, digital wallet, or eWallet, allows users to carry all the essential items found in a physical wallet on their mobile devices.

A mobile wallet is a virtual payment service that facilitates in-store payments conveniently and is utilized by merchants who integrate with their preferred mobile wallet service provider. In essence, its an application enabling users to send and receive money from their mobile devices, designed to enhance the convenience and accessibility of payment services in the realm of mobile commerce.

The mobile wallet market has witnessed substantial growth due to advancements in mobile phone technology, and this trend is expected to continue. Factors such as continuous R&D in smartphone technology, decreasing security concerns, and the widespread adoption of smartphones in developed markets, as well as increased penetration in developing markets, contribute to the markets positive trajectory. Additionally, growing awareness, the ubiquity of mobile phones, and advancements in mobile phone technology are key drivers for market growth.

Key drivers for the market include user-friendly technologies, advancements in related technologies, the rising significance of social media and mobile data usage, increased convenience, and high usage of mobile wallet functionalities, including value-added services. However, challenges such as high deployment costs, security concerns, and a lack of awareness regarding mobile phone wallet technology may moderately impede market growth. The adoption of near field communication technology by both retailers and consumers is expected to further propel the mobile wallet market.

The global mobile wallet market is segmented by type (proximity and remote), technology (near field communication, QR code, text-based/short message service, and digital only), end user (personal and business), industry vertical (hospitality & transportation, media & entertainment, retail, healthcare, energy & utilities, telecommunication, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA).

Key players in the global mobile wallet market include Amazon Web Services Inc., American Express Banking Corp., Apple Inc., Alipay.com, AT&T Inc., Google Inc., Mastercard Incorporated, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, and VISA Inc. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion and new product launches, contributing to the growth of the global mobile wallet market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS By Type



Proximity Remote

By Technology



Near Field Communication

QR Code

Text based/Short message service Digital Only

By Industry Vertical



Hospitality & Transportation

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Telecommunication Others

By End User



Personal Business

By Region



North America o U.S. o Canada

Europe o Germany o France o UK o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific o Japan o China o India o Rest of Asia-Pacific LAMEA o Latin America o Middle East o Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS



Amazon Web Services Inc.

American Express Banking Corp.

Apple Inc.

Alipay.com

AT&T Inc.

Google Inc.

Mastercard Incorporated

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd VISA Inc.

