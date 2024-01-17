Japan Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 180, 120 Missing

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The number of people killed in the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that hit central Japan last week rose to 180.

Officials in Ishikawa Prefecture say that more than 120 people are still unaccounted for, and tens of thousands impacted by the disaster are still struggling, Japan's broadcaster NHK World reported.

Search and recovery crews are still sifting through the city of Wajima, near the earthquake's epicenter.

More than 200 buildings were burned down by a massive fire sparked during the disaster.

Ishikawa Prefecture says more than 3,000 people in the Noto region remain isolated. (QNA)

