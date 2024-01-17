Pakistan Strongly Condemns Airspace Violation By Iran

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the unprovoked violation of its airspace by Iran which resulted in the death of two innocent children while injuring three girls.

A statement issued by Pakistan Foreign Office said that this violation of Pakistan's sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences.

It further said that it is even more concerning that this illegal act has taken place despite the existence of several channels of communication between Pakistan and Iran.

Pakistan's strong protest has already been lodged with the concerned senior official in the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran.

Additionally, the Iranian Charge d'affaires has been called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey strongest condemnation of this blatant violation of Pakistan's sovereignty and that the responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran.

"Pakistan has always said terrorism is a common threat to all countries in the region that requires coordinated action. Such unilateral acts are not in conformity with good neighborly relations and can seriously undermine bilateral trust and confidence," the Foreign Office added.

Iranian Mehr news agency reported yesterday that Iran destroyed two bases of an opposition group, the Jaish ul-Adl, in Balochistan province using missiles and drones. (end)

