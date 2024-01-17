(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 17 (KUNA)

--

1962 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree approving formation of the Gulf State's first government. The 14-member cabinet had a mandate of writing a constitution.

1981 -- Abdullah Al-Nouri, a scholar, teacher and was the director of Kuwait Radio in 1955, passed away at age of 76.

1991 -- Operation Desert Storm to liberate State of Kuwait from the Iraqi occupation launched its first airstrikes. Up to 580,000 international coalition forces were deployed against 540,000 Iraqi troops.

2013 -- State of Kuwait handed USD seven million over to the UN to support services for the Syrian refugees.

2015 -- Al-Babtain Center for Burns and Plastic Surgery's surgeons conducted a new method to treat a deformation of a skull of a patient.

2016 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah instructed cuts in the Amiri Diwan budget due to declining oil prices.

2018 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) signed a contract with a local company to build nine gas stations with KD 14.45 million (USD 47.6 million).

2018 -- Kuwait Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Bassel Al-Sabah announced success of the first liver transplant operation of a Kuwaiti patient who was suffering from complete failure in functions of liver.

2019 -- State of Kuwait donated USD five million to UN refugee agency's (UNHCR) programs for the Syrian refugees in neighboring countries.

2019 -- Renowned actor Hamad Nasser passed away at age of 76.

2023 -- Kuwait Government approved a decree granting amnesty to some convicts.