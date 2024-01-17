PM Modi Attends Wedding Of Suresh Gopi's Daughter At Guruvayur Temple

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Jan 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning attended the wedding ceremony of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi's daughter at Sree Krishna temple in Guruvayur, Kerala.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Guruvayur from Kochi by a helicopter and then reached the temple by road.

Modi, who was the chief guest at the the wedding ceremony, arrived at the venue after having a full course of temple darshan.

He blessed numerous brides and grooms who also had their wedding at the temple.

He interacted with the high-profile guests including Gopi's fellow actors Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dileep, Jayaram and their wives.

High security arrangements were in place in view of the Prime Minister's visit.

Gopi was a nominated member of Rajya Sabha whose term ended in April, 2022. He also contested in 2019 parliament election from Thrissur constituency on BJP ticket and again fought two years later but lost both the elections. He is likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Thrissur constituency.

