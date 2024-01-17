K'taka Youth Arrested For Making Insulting Videos Against CM, Dycm

(MENAFN- IANS) Dakshina Kannada, Jan 17 (IANS) Karnataka Police on Wednesday said that it arrested a youth on charges of making insulting videos against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and posting the footage on social media.

The arrested person has been identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Surathkal town.

Originally from Uttara Kannada district, he worked as a cab driver.

The accused was not able to add his name as the beneficiary to the ration card to avail various government benefit schemes.

Outraged at this, Kumar made the videos abusing Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in in Kannada and Tulu languages.

Suhas Alva, President of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), had lodged a complaint in this regard with Mangaluru Police Commissioner.

Following the complaint, the police arrested the accused person.

Surathkal police have lodged a case in this regard under IPC Sections 153A, 505 (1) (C) and 504.

--IANS

mka/ksk