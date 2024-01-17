Anthem Coffee Celebrates A Place For Hannah

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Anthem Coffee, Litchfield Park, AZ. Anthem Coffee will be hosting an Open House in partnership with Westside Sisters In Business supporting A Place For Hannah, providing economic and emotional support to the lost.



Founded in 2022 by Patricia Plum, who after serving her own sentence in the prison system, became a licensed therapist, founded Imagine Therapy in Goodyear, Az., and has dedicated her life to serving those who might otherwise be left behind. Today, women have access to trauma informed therapy, addiction treatment, parenting partnership, and even housing.



Anthem Coffee and Westside Sisters In Business are honored to invite local business leaders to connect and collaborate in 2024, and to keep service at the forefront of all our business plans in the upcoming New Year.



To learn more about A Place For Hannah visit: APFHAZ



Contact:

Elle Febbo

...



250 N. Litchfield Rd. Ste. 201

Goodyear, AZ. 85338

Phone (310-435-1137

::::::



About Elle Febbo:

Elle Febbo is an accomplished author, international journalist, national speaker, personal and professional writing coach and social advocate. She is also a member of the National Writers Union. She has been a leader in Business and Social Charities since 2003, with appearances on radio, television, and from stages.



From Foster Homes to Harvard Law, Elle Febbo, now a best selling, award winning author, is also the CEO of Febbo Media, Associate Producer of the Emmy acknowledged, "Project: Forgive", keynote speaker, globally published journalist, leader in business and globally acknowledged child advocate.



Febbo Media is designed to make books, products and business matter, through collaborative cause marketing, and her workshops, seminars and lectures are designed to take business leaders, authors and entrepreneurs to the next level through service and collaborative affiliation.



To learn more, please visit -

Company :-Febbo Media, LLC.

User :- Elle Febbo

Email :-...

Phone :-13104351137

Mobile:- 13104351137

Url :-