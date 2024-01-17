Cisdem Data Recovery For Mac 15.0.0: Support Icloud Recovery

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Jan. 12th, 2024, Cisdem released its latest version 15.0.0 of Data Recovery for Mac, one macOS application that tops the list to restore Mac files. This new version adds the support of data recovery from iCloud platform and also optimizes lost partitions recovery, which makes data recovery on Mac much clearer, simpler and more efficient.



Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac 15.0.0 combines data recovery with Apple iCloud service very well, offering users a chance to recover data lost from online backup. This will bring data recovery technology into a brand new territory.ï¿1⁄2 said Edward Riley, Cisdemï¿1⁄2s project manager. ï¿1⁄2Permanent data loss is no more impossible to be rescued on iCloud, which serves the interests of many users.ï¿1⁄2



Cisdem Data Recovery is one of the best hard drive data recovery programs on the market due to its remarkably high recovery rate, quick scan speeds, and incredibly easy-to-use UI. Even though this tool is designed with regular home users in mind, itï¿1⁄2s loved by businesses around the world for its reliable data recovery algorithms, which can recover hundreds of file formats from all common storage devices.



Whatï¿1⁄2s New in Version 15.0.0?



?Added support for iCloud recovery

Users have 2 different iCloud recovery options: recover data from iCloud directory or iCloud account. That will allow the recovery of files lost from local iCloud Drive directory or synced files deleted from iPhone, iPad, or Mac.



?Optimized recovery from lost partitions

The performance of partition recovery has been greatly improved. Cisdem supports to recover lost data due to accidental partition deletion, inaccessible partition, hidden/missing partition and even repartition. Lost partition retrieval becomes quicker and more precise.



Main Features of Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac



?Recover files from any data loss scenarios

Cisdem Data Recovery can deal with nearly all major data loss situations, like mistaken deletion, disk formatting, hardware failure, virus infection, macOS upgrade/downgrade, system crash and so on. Users need no professional knowledge on data recovery to cope with these unforeseen scenarios.



?Support recovering 200+ file types on Mac

Cisdem Data Recovery supports to restore 200+ different types of file: documents, photos, videos, audios, archives, emails, raw files, etc.



?Support various storage devices and file systems

It can retrieve files from any Mac devices, internal/external hard drive, USB drive, digital camera, SD card, CF card, etc. It also supports file systems like APFS, HFS+, FAT16, FAT32, exFAT, and NTFS, etc.



?Quick scan and deep scan applied

Start with quick scan, Cisdem then auto enters deep scan to look through hard drive to find most files.



?File filters for quick search

Quickly navigate to lost files by entering keyword, document type, file size, date created, or date modified.



?Preview files before recovery

Preview all recoverable items just to select and recover what you really want.



?Recover files to local drive or cloud

Recover selected files to Mac local drive or cloud platforms (iCloud, Dropbox, OneDrive, GoogleDrive, pCloud, Box).



?Repair corrupted videos

It has an useful feature - video repair, to fix corrupted, damaged, unplayable, and even broken videos in many formats like MP4, MOV, AVI, etc.



?M1, M2 and T2 Supported

Recover files from Apple Silicon M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max, M1 Ultra Macs and M2 MacBook Air, M2 MacBook Pro. It can also recover data from T2-encrypted Mac effortlessly.



Availability and Price



Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac 15.0.0 is available for free trial atï¿1⁄2ï¿1⁄2starting Jan. 12th, 2024. There are 3 licenses to be chosen: monthly, annual, or lifetime plan. For tech specification or compatible macOS versions, you can visit its product page at Cisdem.ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2



About Cisdem



Cisdem is a software company dedicated in developing data recovery, utility, productivity and multimedia tools for Mac and Windows. Looking to the feature, data recovery will continue to be a concern for many people. Cisdem team will keeps working hard and staying innovative to offer the best data recovery solution. For more details and information, please visitï¿1⁄2

Company :-Cisdem

User :- Peter Willians

Email :...

Url :-