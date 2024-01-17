Air India Express Expands Presence In Saudi Arabia, Connects Hyderabad To Riyadh

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 15 January 2024, Bengaluru: Air India Express launches new routes connecting Hyderabad with Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia. The airline will operate three weekly direct flights on these routes, strengthening its presence in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. The airline recently launched flights connecting Hyderabad with Dammam. With this, Air India Express connects Hyderabad with three important cities in Saudi Arabia. Operations on the Hyderabad-Riyadh route will commence on February 2nd, 2024.



Speaking about the launch of the new routes, Tara Naidu, VP, International Business, Air India Express, said, \"The India-Gulf routes have always been a mainstay for Air India Express, and we are elated to now connect Hyderabad with Riyadh and Dammam in Saudi Arabia. We recently launched flights connecting Hyderabad with Gwalior and Amritsar and already operate to multiple other domestic destinations from the City of Pearls. Air India Express remains committed to its promise of offering enhanced connectivity, both within India and in the region, on the back of a growing fleet.\"



The airline has released the schedule for daily non-stop flights between Hyderabad and Riyadh, with bookings available through the airline\'s award-winning mobile app and website airindiaexpress, as well as other major booking platforms.



Recently, Air India Express launched the Vista VIP, its business class-like product, in a bid to enhance customer experience. The offering includes wider seats and increased legroom, Gourmair hot meals, additional baggage allowance, and Xpress ahead priority boarding services.





About Air India Express



Air India Express, is a subsidiary of Air India and a part of the Tata group, operating over 325 flights daily, connecting 31 domestic and 14 international airports, with a fleet of 63 aircraft, comprising 35 Boeing 737s and 28 Airbus A320s. Air India Express invites guests with the proposition to \'Fly As You Are\', using thoughtfully considered technology to enable flyers to personalise and take charge of their travel experience. The airline offers Gourmair hot meals, comfortable seats, pioneering in-flight experience hub AirFlix, and a host of exclusive loyalty benefits with a sense of unique Indian warmth, on its award-winning digital experience on its mobile app and website

