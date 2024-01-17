Ukraine Condemns Iran's Missile Attack On Northern Iraq

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the missile attack on Erbil in northern Iraq, which Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps carried out on January 15.

The ministry said this in a statement posted on its website, Ukrinform reports.

The ministry offered its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to all those who were injured. It also said that Ukraine supports the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of Iraq.

Such aggressive actions of the Islamic Republic of Iran pose a serious threat to regional security and stability, as well as flagrantly violate the norms of international law, the ministry said.

"Iran must abandon its destructive actions in the world. Tehran must stop contributing to the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine by supplying Moscow with weapons and ammunition," the statement said.

Earlier reports said that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had attacked "anti-Iranian" targets near the city of Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan, with ballistic missiles. At least two civilians were reported killed and five more wounded.