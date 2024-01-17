Drone Attack On Odesa: Three Injured, 130 Evacuated From Damaged Building

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three people have been injured in an overnight Russian drone attack on Odesa, and 130 residents have been evacuated from a damaged building.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa regional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The number of those injured in the Russian attack has increased to three people. Among them is a woman born in 1955 and a girl born in 1995. Doctors are giving them the necessary assistance," he wrote.

As many as 130 civilians were evacuated from the damaged building, Kiper added.

Earlier, the regional governor reported that a 62-year-old man had suffered a shrapnel wound in an enemy drone attack.