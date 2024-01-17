Russian Missile Strike On Kharkiv Injures 17, Damages Hospital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Seventeen people have been injured in a Russian missile attack on Kharkiv, two of them in serious condition.

Kharkiv region governor Oleh Syniehubov said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The number of those injured in the Russian strike has increased to 17 people. Two women remain in serious condition. Twelve people have been hospitalized. They are in a medical institution in moderate and fair condition," he wrote.

Three people refused hospitalization after receiving medical assistance on the spot, Syniehubov added.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that the attack on the city center was exclusively a terrorist attack.

"At least ten residential buildings were damaged, and this is only according to preliminary information. In the morning, the housing and utility department will continue examining the perimeter of today's shelling and the information will be clarified. [...] Rescue workers continue to clear the rubble," he posted on Telegram .

Volodymyr Tymoshko, head of the Kharkiv region police, in turn, told Suspilne Kharkiv that the Russian troops had hit the roadway and a three-story residential building.

"There are no wounded military personnel. All of those injured are civilians. A hit on a civilian building in the center in which ordinary residents of Kharkiv live once again indicates that this is a terrorist attack with the aim of intimidating and destroying the population. This is genocide. This is an old building ", Tymoshko noted.

According to him, two floors of a medical facility opposite the building hit by a Russian missile were on fire. No personnel were injured, and there were no patients in the building at the time of the attack.

Earlier, Syniehubov reported that Russian invaders had hit Kharkiv with two missiles.

Photo credit: Suspilne Kharkiv