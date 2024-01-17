Curfew For Migrants Imposed In New York

(MENAFN- AzerNews) New York authorities are taking measures to regulate the stay of
migrants in the city, Azernews reports, citing
Foreign Media Outlets.
From Tuesday a curfew will be imposed in four temporary migrant
centers from 23:00 to 6:00 to prevent complaints from local
residents about begging by illegal migrants. The problem became
especially urgent after the governor of Texas began sending illegal
migrants to New York.
Near the centers of stay, you can observe crowds of migrants who
loiter around even at night. New York Mayor Eric Adams expressed
fears that the dominance of migrants could lead to the destruction
of the city. The curfew will affect only four temporary stay
centers, where migrants will have to check in every day and confirm
their presence in shelters during the specified period. Exceptions
will be possible only when a visitor is working or studying, as
well as when visiting medical institutions and legalization
authorities.
New York authorities plan to sue 17 bus carriers for $708
million for expenses related to the maintenance of thousands of
migrants brought from Texas.
