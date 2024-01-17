Curfew For Migrants Imposed In New York

(MENAFN- AzerNews) New York authorities are taking measures to regulate the stay of migrants in the city, Azernews reports, citing Foreign Media Outlets.

From Tuesday a curfew will be imposed in four temporary migrant centers from 23:00 to 6:00 to prevent complaints from local residents about begging by illegal migrants. The problem became especially urgent after the governor of Texas began sending illegal migrants to New York.

Near the centers of stay, you can observe crowds of migrants who loiter around even at night. New York Mayor Eric Adams expressed fears that the dominance of migrants could lead to the destruction of the city. The curfew will affect only four temporary stay centers, where migrants will have to check in every day and confirm their presence in shelters during the specified period. Exceptions will be possible only when a visitor is working or studying, as well as when visiting medical institutions and legalization authorities.

New York authorities plan to sue 17 bus carriers for $708 million for expenses related to the maintenance of thousands of migrants brought from Texas.