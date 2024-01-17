Apple Allows Rejection Of Function Of Measuring Blood Oxygen From Smartwatch

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Apple may exclude the function of measuring blood oxygen levels
from its latest Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models, Azernews reports, citing International Media
Outlets.
On December 21, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC)
confirmed the ban on the sale of certain Apple Watch models due to
violation of Masimo's patent.
The day before, the US Customs and Border Control Service (CBP)
decided that the ban on the import and sale of Apple Watch Series 9
and Watch Ultra 2 smartwatches in the United States could be lifted
with the modernization of devices. It was not specified exactly
what changes were being discussed.
Reuters and Bloomberg note that Apple is working on software
upgrades to eliminate the use of pulse oximetry technology - it is
this technology that Masimo has patented. The company's
modernization plans influenced CBP's decision.
The ban on the sale of the Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models
came into force on December 26. The court ruled that Apple violated
Masimo's patent by using a blood oxygen sensor in the watch. On
December 26, Apple filed an appeal against the import and sales ban
and asked the court to delay the start of the ban while considering
its appeal. On December 27, sales resumed while the company's
complaint was being considered.
