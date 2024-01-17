EU Representative's Statement Serves To Undermine Peace

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
For the last several months, a wave of propaganda and
anti-Azerbaijani statements has been sent towards Azerbaijan in an
attempt by several Western countries to hinder the peace process
with Armenia. On January 16, answering the questions Armenian media
outlet, European Union representative Peter Stano made provocative
and discriminatory statements aimed at aggravating the situation in
the South Caucasus region and generally hindering the peace process
between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Peter Stano's biased approache
towards Azerbaijan is not the first of its kind.
Previously, the European Union official tried to express his
"help" to Armenia and Azerbaijan in solving the conflict
peacefully, but he only stood up for Armenia in the usual manner of
double standards for the "EU".
"The European Union sends clear signals to Azerbaijan that any
violation of Armenia's territorial integrity by this country is
unacceptable and will lead to serious consequences in the relations
between the EU and Azerbaijan," stated P. Stano
It all started with a wave of anxiety and fear in the Armenian
information field as a reaction to the last interview of
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The Armenian side calls the
interview of the President of Azerbaijan "open territorial claims
and threats against Armenia".
For Azerbaijan, it is not news that the European Union,
President of the European Council Charles Michel, High
Representative Josep Borrell, and EU Special Representative Toivo
Klaar, as they say, "continue their involvement in the
establishment of stable and lasting peace between Armenia and
Azerbaijan", where everything looks like a threat and commitment to
double standards.
Earlier, as well as now, the EU representative declares the
right of return of Armenians who voluntarily left Garabagh, and
does not dare to add in good conscience that the return of 300
thousand Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia should also be taken
into account. Discrimination on ethnic and religious grounds
prevails in EU circles, as they are still silent on the right to
return 300k Azerbaijanis.
The list of "silent" organizations and countries with double
standards will only grow longer and longer as Azerbaijan approaches
the signing of a peace treaty with Armenia. The EU is well aware
that Azerbaijan respects the territorial integrity and sovereignty
of all states. 200 European men and women run day after day with
binoculars through the mountains and fields to notice and record
violations on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
Revanchist forces and puppets of their Western masters, even
though Armenia is in a deplorable state, continue to act through
third parties, and thereby dig themselves a deep hole. The
hypocrisy of the EU is that for 30 years this structure turned a
blind eye to the actions of Armenia, to the violation of the
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, to the expulsion of hundreds
of thousands of Azerbaijanis from the occupied Azerbaijani
territories, to the destruction of thousands of houses and
villages. But it bothers to declare and threaten Azerbaijan when
nothing threatens Armenia.
While the European Union wants Armenia to be a part of it, the
latter's distancing itself from Russia will create an irrevocable
situation where Yerevan will no longer be able to get rid of Moscow
easily. The threat from the European Union representative is a blow
to the EU itself, as 50% of the gas supplied to Europe is exported
from Azerbaijan.
The country currently supplies gas to Europe, including Italy,
Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Hungary, and as of this year, it is
going to start supplying gas to Serbia. In addition, several other
countries in Europe have expressed interest in buying Azerbaijani
gas. So, instead of obstructing the process towards peace in the
South Caucasus, the officials representing the European Union
should think again.
