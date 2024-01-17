(MENAFN- Total Communications)







Loeb grabs another stage win to keep BRX in Dakar hunt



Bahrain Raid Xtreme record fourth victory to

keep Sainz in their sights



AlUla, Saudi Arabia: 16th January, 2024: Sebastien Loeb recorded another impressive stage victory in the Dakar Rally today to keep Bahrain Raid Xtreme in the hunt with three days remaining.



Loeb and Fabian Lurquin in the BRX Prodrive Hunter won the 417km Stage 9 from H’ail to AlUla to strengthen their hold on second place, and cut 4 mins 14 secs off the overall lead held by Carlos Sainz, second fastest today in his Audi.



A fourth win in the space of six stages was the perfect response from the nine-time World Rally Champion to the navigational glitch that had cost him victory and a lot of time on the previous day.



The gap to Sainz is now 20 mins 33 secs, and with three stages adding up to 1,443 kilometres still to be run against the clock, the Dakar could be heading for a fascinating climax in Yanbu on Friday.



With the burden of opening the road replaced by a tenth place start on the day, Loeb set the pace from beginning to end in the BRX Prodrive Hunter to record his 27th Dakar stage win.



Six of those successes arrived consecutively on last year’s Dakar, when Loeb set the fastest time on seven days overall, a feat he will now attempt to match over the next three days in order to keep the pressure on Sainz.





Sebastien Loeb revealed at the finish that he had suffered two punctures on the stage.



He said: “I’m happy with the win. I’m happy with the stage we did. We had two punctures in the middle of the stage so we lost time for this, but apart from this we had a good day.”



Asked about the threat of punctures over rocky terrain tomorrow, he said: “It’s always critical because we will arrive in a very stony area, so we know it will be a part of the game. We will push tomorrow. What else can we do?



“We cannot really take into account what the others are doing, we can only concentrate on our job and try to do our best.”



While the giant dunes of the Empty Quarter are now in the past until next year, other potential obstacles that could affect the outcome remain, including navigational errors, punctures and mechanical setbacks.



The rally continues tomorrow with a 371km stage run in a loop around AlUla across rocky terrain, where the temptation for some, more than others, may be to show caution in order to avoid shredding tyres, and losing position.



Loeb, who has finished runner up in the Hunter for the last two years, has a 51-minute cushion over third-placed Lucas Moraes of Brazil in a Toyota Hilux, and has his eyes only on the top of the podium.







Ends





MENAFN17012024003978010488ID1107730329