UN Chief Discusses Red Sea, Gaza With Iranian FM

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 17 (NNN-XINHUA) – UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and discussed with him the situation in the Red Sea and the conflict in Gaza, said a UN spokesman, yesterday.

Regarding the situation in the Red Sea, Guterres reiterated his call to all the parties to avoid any further escalation, and for the full implementation of Security Council Resolution 2722, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres.

Resolution 2722 condemns the attacks by Yemen's Houthis on merchant and commercial vessels in the Red Sea, and demands the Houthis immediately cease all such attacks.

Dujarric said, the United Nations is very concerned about the continuing strikes.

Guterres and Amir-Abdollahian also discussed the situation in Gaza, and the need for greater humanitarian access. The UN chief reiterated his call for the immediate release of all hostages held in Gaza, said the UN spokesman.


