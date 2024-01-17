Greek-Owned Freighter Hit By Missile Off Yemen: Media

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
ATHENS, Jan 17 (NNN-AMNA) – A Greek-owned freighter was hit by a missile, yesterday, off Yemen's coasts, the Greek shipping ministry was cited as saying.
The vessel ZOGRAFIA was hit, while sailing in the Red Sea heading north, 76 nautical miles (141 km) north-west of the Yemeni port of Saleef.
According to early information, the freighter has sustained serious damage, which has not impaired the ship's seaworthiness for the time being, but no injuries have been reported.
The Malta-flagged bulk carrier has 24 crew members, whose nationalities are not yet known, according to the report.– NNN-AMNA
