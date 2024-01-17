Alienware Doubles QD-OLED Family With Two World Firsts Unveiled At CES 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Alienware is building on our legacy of display innovation with two new world's-first QD-OLED gaming monitors1.



Introducing the Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3225QF) and Alienware 27 360Hz QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW2725DF) – two new, advanced gaming displays that expand our celebrated, award-winning QD-OLED family which first debuted at CES 2022.

Left to right: Alienware 32 4K QD–OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3225QF) and Alienware 27 360Hz QD–OLED Gaming Monitor (AW2725DF)

Fun fact: these new models are the first of their kind. On the left, you're looking at the World's first 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor1 with Dolby Vision® HDR designed for you to see every detail in astounding color and contrast. On the right, beauty and speed come together in the World's first 360Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor1, providing you with 360Hz refresh rate and QD-OLED infinite contrast in QHD resolution (2560×1440). All these features combined into a single package helps position any gamers with a clear competitive advantage. (For a quick refresher on QD-OLED technology, click here .) No matter whether you are playing racing games where speed is of the essence, or simulation and action-adventure games where sharp visual fidelity is key, there is now an Alienware QD-OLED gaming monitor perfect for you.

Feast your eyes on the Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3225QF)

Introducing the AW3225QF, a 2024 CES Innovation Award Honoree, which marries beauty and performance for the ultimate visual experience. The 4K curved QD-OLED panel is intentionally crafted to help reduce reflection and also to capture expanded peripheral vision with infinite contrasts, true blacks and peak luminance up to 1000nits for a more comfortable viewing experience. As a result, you can be fully immersed in the game and won't miss a beat.

Designed to meet the needs of a PC gamer or content creator who demands the finest in 4K visuals, the AW3225QF has a fast 240Hz native refresh rate, 0.03ms gray-to-gray response time2, Dolby Vision® HDR and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400. With Dolby Vision® HDR technology, you get to enjoy an astonishing and more realistic picture filled with incredible brightness, wider contrast, more vivid colors and crisper detail. Dolby Vision® achieves this by delivering highlights up to 40 times brighter and blacks that are 10 times darker than a standard picture, along with colors never seen before on a screen – to fully immerse you in your favorite entertainment.

Ease the frustration of screen tears and stutter with smooth gameplay achieved with NVIDIA G-SYNC and VESA AdaptiveSync. The AW3225QF is NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, validated by NVIDIA to give you a good Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) experience for tear-free and stutter-free gaming.

Not on PC? Don't fret. Our high-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 FRL (Fixed Rate Link) allows players to achieve 120Hz performance from the latest next-generation game consoles at 4K resolution3, coming standard with VRR support and auto low-latency for first-class controller responsivity.

Take the experience even further by switching on the dedicated console mode, which implements source-based tone mapping for an optimized HDR performance. Additionally, eARC compatibility allows use of Dolby Atmos speakers or any other soundbars with an eARC port without the need for additional optical cables hindering your aesthetic.

AW3225QF Fact Sheet & Spec Sheet:

Unleash unrivaled speed with the Alienware 27 360Hz QD-OLED Gaming Monitor:

Competitive gamers as well as streamers looking for the best in QD-OLED technology can look no further than this, yet another 2024 CES Innovation Award Honoree, the AW2725DF. It combines competition-ready speed with astounding color performance in QHD resolution. This monitor lets you react to in-game situations at high speed with up to 360Hz native refresh rate. Its 0.03ms gray-to-gray response time2 allows for clear motion and near-instantaneous pixel response so you can officially say farewell to blur and ghosting. You will also experience stunningly rich color and clarity with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400.

The AW2725DF comes packed with AMD FreeSyncTM Premium Pro and VESA AdaptiveSync technology that puts an end to choppy gameplay and broken frames with fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate.

Our gamer-centric design offers a fully adjustable ergonomic stand for any desktop configuration, paired with a minimalized hexagonal base providing gamers with more real estate for their peripherals. Maximum airflow is achieved with 360-degree cooling vents for those extended marathon gaming sessions.

AW2725DF Fact Sheet & Spec Sheet:

Display superiority:

As a quick refresher, QD-OLED refers to the integration of the best qualities of OLED with the stunning brightness inherent to Q uantum D ot technology, leaving you with enhanced color accuracy and contrast for that superior visual experience. Alienware monitors' 3-layer structure of Quantum Dots allows blue self-emitting pixels and a layer of QD nanoparticles on top to create the other colors you see on the screen.

The AW3225QF and AW2725DF possess infinite contrast ratio for incredible color detail and judder-free video playback, covering 99% and 99.3% of DCI-P3 gamut respectively and Delta E < 2 color accuracy delivering an astonishing performance.

Dell's ComfortView Plus, a TUV-certified built-in hardware solution that reduces harmful blue light without sacrificing true-to-life colors, keeps your eye wellness in mind for those marathon gaming sessions.

For gamers who are concerned with OLED burn-in issues, you will be pleased to know that both the AW3225QF and AW2725DF come with a 3-year limited OLED burn-in hardware warranty giving you that peace of mind while you game.

Sustainability is in our DNA:

And, because we're serious about sustainability, all new Alienware monitors from 2023 onwards now arrive in a specially engineered recycled cardboard box, achieved by:



Reducing EPE (Expanded Polyethylene) foam usage

Removal of plastic clips and utilizing an ocean bound plastic handle Being FSC certified4 and using 100% recycled cardboard

Beyond the box, both the AW3225QF and AW2725DF are made from 85% PCR (Post-consumer Recyclable) plastic5 and the stand is 100% recycled aluminum6.

Target Pricing & Availability:

Available in North America on January 11, 2024.



Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3225QF) starting at $1,199.99 (US) / $1,499.99 (CA) Alienware 27 360Hz QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW2725DF) starting at $899.99 (US) / $1,199.99 (CA)

1 Based on internal analysis, Sept 2023

2 0.03ms GtG min; 0.1ms most observed at native spec. Based on Dell internal analysis, November 2023

3 applicable when played on compatible games

4For select models only. Certified by Forest Stewardship Council (FSC). FSC is an international, non-governmental organization dedicated to promoting responsible management of the world's forests. FSC's certification system enables businesses and consumers to choose wood, paper and other forest products made with materials that support responsible forestry.

5 By weight of the total weight of plastic parts in product. Excludes printed circuit boards, labels, cables, connectors, electronic components, optical components, ESD components, EMI components adhesives, and coatings.

6 Based on internal analysis, November 2023. Plastic percentage is based on total plastic weight. Recycled steel: 10% recycled steel in monitor bracket. Recycled aluminum: 100% recycled aluminum in monitor stand.