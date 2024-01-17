ADDLESHAW GODDARD BRINGS TOGETHER EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND ASIA TEAM FOR MBO OF UAE-BASED SUPERSONIC IMAGINE

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Addleshaw Goddard has advised SSH Holdings, a UAE-based private equity group, on the management buy-out of SuperSonic Imagine for a confidential sum.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Addleshaw team comprised a cross-border team from Dubai, France and Singapore, providing full service advice to the acquirers including M&A, finance, antitrust, employment, IP and other aspects of the transaction. The team was led out of Dubai by Funds and Private Equity partner Philip Dowsett and in Paris by Private Equity partner David Lambert with support from Louis-Alexandre Montpeyroux.

SuperSonic Imagine is a leading medical technology company specializing in ultrasound imaging headquartered in Provence-Alpes-Côtes d'Azur and which was acquired in 2019 by Hologic, a global medical technology company focussed on women's health and listed on NASDAQ.

The MBO was led by the new president of Supersonic Imagine and former vice-president of Hologic in charge of international operations Sandeep Wadhwa, and backed by a team led by Hari Kaimal and Sanju Nair, both senior executives with extensive global healthcare and life sciences investment and operations experience.

Acquisition financing was also provided by Incred Capital, a Singapore-based fund.

Philip Dowsett joined Addleshaw Goddard in July 2023, to spearhead the launch of an Investment Management and Funds practice servicing clients operating to and from the Middle East. He joins an international team of 30+ lawyers specialising in different aspects of private funds operating across AGs offices in Europe.

Philip has a market-leading practice advising on fund structuring and formation (including traditional closed-ended funds to structured evergreen platforms, single-asset vehicles, and investment platforms), fund governance, and investment management matters in and across the Middle East. In addition, Philip regularly advises on complex cross-border mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, private equity and venture capital matters.

Philip's clients include regional and international investors, private equity and venture capital firms (within the DIFC and ADGM and outside), family offices, sovereign wealth funds and corporates. His clients come from a range of industries, including energy, healthcare and life sciences, technology, infrastructure, retail and finance.

Addleshaw Goddard's Private Funds Group delivers a broad spectrum of international mandates across PE, private equity real estate, infrastructure, and debt. It has particular expertise on complex hybrid funds models that are changing the funds landscape, such as long dated hybrid funds encompassing the best features of open ended and closed ended funds. It also stands out for its work on sustainability and social impact related matters and has established an impressive record of advising challenger GPs, alongside its long-standing work for high profile institutional managers.

The team's successful GP practice is complemented by a substantial investor representation practice that has advised on capital deployments by LPs in excess of USD 100 billion. In the last year it has acted as fund counsel on multiple high profile fund raises throughout Singapore, Channel Islands and Luxembourg as well as on fund investments in Delaware, Cayman, Luxembourg and Singapore.

About Addleshaw Goddard:

Addleshaw Goddard is an international law firm with over 2,500+ employees across our 17 offices spanning key commercial centres around the world. Six in the UK – London, Leeds, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen; six in Europe – three in Germany and one in Ireland, France and Luxembourg; a further four in the GCC – Doha, Dubai, Muscat, and Riyadh; and one in Asia – Singapore. We have over 350 Partners and nearly 1,392 lawyers and fee-earners worldwide.