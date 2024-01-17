Xiaomi Introduces All-New Redmi Note 13 Line-Up

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Redmi Note 13 Series will be available for purchase in the UAE from January 19th.

Xiaomi revealed the much-anticipated Redmi Note 13 Series during an exclusive launch event at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Dubai, underscoring Xiaomi's dedication to introducing cutting-edge products in the region. Over 200 attendees, including content creators, tech editors, media representatives, and authorized dealers, eagerly witnessed the unveiling of the four dynamic devices: Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13, with prices starting at AED 749.

The event featured an expansive experience zone where guests immersed themselves in firsthand encounters with the remarkable features of the new series. Attendees explored the smartphones and the latest wearables-Redmi Watch 4, Redmi Buds 5 Pro, and Redmi Buds 5-leaving them impressed by the devices' capabilities.

Featuring substantial improvements to the camera system, design, display, and processor, the Redmi Note 13 Series continues to bridge the gap between mid-range and flagship smartphones. It offers exceptional durability, fantastic user experience, and impressive imaging capabilities, all at affordable prices.

The Redmi Note 13 Series redefines the possibilities of mobile photography by introducing a groundbreaking camera system. The pro models, including the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 13 Pro, feature an impressive 200MP camera equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and 2x/4x lossless zoom capabilities, enabling users to capture precise shots with unparalleled detail. This camera setup, complemented by a large 1/1.4′′ sensor, improved image processing, and advanced technologies such as Tetra2 pixel, excels in delivering exceptional image quality, even in challenging low-light conditions.

Base models, Redmi Note 13 5G and Redmi Note 13, boast a 108MP main camera with 3x lossless zoom and filmCamera filters for customization. The triple camera setup and 16MP selfie camera, by Xiaomi Imaging Engine, deliver next-gen computational photography and robust image processing.

Beyond their remarkable imaging capabilities, the Redmi Note 13 Series stands out for its contemporary design, featuring ultra-slim bezels and vibrant AMOLED displays that support refresh rates of up to 120Hz. This combination ensures a premium user experience, offering silky smooth scrolling and enhanced visuals for a more enjoyable viewing experience.

Durability is a cornerstone of the series, with the introduction of Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® for enhanced resistance against accidental drops and scratches. Some models, such as the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, take it a step further by achieving an IP68 dust and water resistance certification, providing users with added peace of mind in challenging conditions.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 13 Series is powered by advanced processors, offering not just performance but also efficiency. The flagship Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra chipset, boasts a 5,000mAh battery and introduces the industry-leading 120W HyperCharge feature, ensuring a full charge in just 19 minutes.

Moving into the wearable category, the Redmi Watch 4 takes center stage with its expansive 1.97′′ AMOLED display, elegant design, and sophisticated health monitoring features. Meanwhile, the Redmi Buds 5 and Redmi Buds 5 Pro redefine audio experiences with active noise cancellation (ANC) and customization options through the Xiaomi Earbuds app. The Redmi Buds 5 Pro, with LDAC support and multiple EQ profiles, elevates the auditory experience, offering users an immersive and personalized sound journey.

The Redmi Note 13 Series transcends the boundaries of conventional smartphones, presenting users with a comprehensive and innovative mobile experience that encompasses top-tier imaging, design aesthetics, durability, and advanced technology.

Prices and Availability:

The Redmi Note 13 Series offers a variety of models with different storage variants and colors. The flagship Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is available in Midnight Black, Moonlight White, and Aurora Purple, featuring a storage variant of 12+512GB, starting at 1599 AED. The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G comes in Midnight Black, Ocean Teal, and Aurora Purple, with a single storage variant of 12+512GB, priced at 1399 AED. For the Redmi Note 13 Pro, options include Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, and Forest Green, with two storage variants: 12+512GB starting from 1159 AED and 8+256GB starting from 969 AED. The Redmi Note 13, available in Midnight Black, Mint Green, and Ice Blue, comes with a single storage variant, starting from 749 AED.

In addition, the Redmi Watch 4 is available from 379 AED, Redmi Buds 5 Pro at 319 AED, and Redmi Buds 5 at 179 AED, contributing to a comprehensive product lineup. All models from the series, including wearable products, will be accessible in the UAE starting January 19th through official Xiaomi channels.