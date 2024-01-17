Sharjah Sustainable City Offers Last Available Eco-Friendly Villas At ACRES 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Sharjah Sustainable City – the first sustainable master-planned residential community developed by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) in partnership with Diamond Developers, is participating in the upcoming Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition – ACRES 2024, where it is showcasing the city's remaining selection of three-, four-, and five-bedroom villas.

The four-day event organized by the Sharjah Chamber and the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department beginning on January 17, 2024, presents an excellent opportunity for buyers and investors to become proud owners of eco-friendly homes at Sharjah Sustainable City, one of the most preferred residential destinations in Sharjah. Among the 1250 villas spanning across four phases, about 85% are already sold out.

Commenting on the participation, Yousif Ahmed Al-Mutawa, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Sustainable City, said:“We are delighted to participate in ACRES 2024 and showcase the range of features and benefits that Sharjah Sustainable City offers its residents without impacting the natural environment. ACRES is an essential platform for reaching potential buyers and investors directly, providing us with the perfect opportunity to promote the importance of sustainable living among the industry and the general public. The demand for sustainable cities is set to grow exponentially as people become increasingly environmentally conscious, thanks to the global efforts and initiatives led by countries such as the UAE, where sustainability has been at the top of the agenda. Developing sustainable communities has become more critical than ever as the world strives to find and implement proven solutions to reduce carbon emissions from urban areas and key sectors, including construction.”

Extended over 7.2 million square feet in the Al Rahmaniya area of Sharjah, the city is a mixed-use community that meets the highest social, environmental, and economic sustainability standards. Each villa in the community is designed as a smart home equipped with features such as rooftop solar panels and energy-efficient kitchen appliances that, along with other features, help save up to 50% on utility bills.

The city also treats 100% of its wastewater for landscape irrigation, maximizes recycling to divert waste from landfills, and features facilities such as green domes with vertical farms that have the potential to produce about 90,000 kgs of chemical-free leafy greens and vegetables, giving opportunity to its residents to consume locally produced food. The city promotes walkability and aims to have 80 EV charging stations across 4 phases to encourage green mobility, providing residents with more ways to reduce their carbon footprint. Additionally, it promotes health and wellness by offering mixed-use amenities, including various sports facilities, separate gyms for men and women, health clinics, retail shops, food and beverage outlets, and a nursery.

In addition to the wide range of benefits that the city offers, buyers also enjoy zero service charges for five years from the time of purchase. Furthermore, the city is freehold and open to all nationalities, with an attractive payment plan.

About Sharjah Sustainable City:

Sharjah Sustainable City (SSC) is leading the global movement toward sustainable living, promoting a lifestyle that is compatible with the future. The development provides practical solutions related to food security, water and energy management, as well as natural resources conservation. The city is a joint venture between Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Diamond Developers to meet the highest sustainability standards.