AI Journalism Company, Rolli, Secures Strategic Investment From Glen Nelson Center At American Public Media Group (APMG)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Investment part of APMG's Commitment to Press Forward, A National Initiative Investing $ 500+ million in Local News

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Glen Nelson Center at American Public Media Group announced today an early-stage investment in Rolli , a minority owned and operated company based in Santa Monica that seeks to reshape the media landscape. The Rolli investment is part of APMG's $5 million commitment to Press Forward , a national movement to strengthen communities by reinvigorating local news.Rolli's groundbreaking Newsroom as a ServiceTM platform empowers journalists with AI newsgathering resources and a database of vetted experts and organizations. At a time of shrinking newsrooms, faster deadlines, and widespread misinformation, Rolli gives journalists tools to do their jobs more efficiently, contributing to more accurate and sustainable journalism.Nick Toso, former journalist and founder of Rolli, expressed his enthusiasm: "This investment from Glen Nelson Center is a validation of our vision for Rolli. Our aim is to empower journalists with the tools and resources needed for factual, impactful reporting. We're thrilled to partner with an organization that shares our commitment to reinventing media for the public good."Jeff Freeland Nelson, executive director of Glen Nelson Center, commented on the investment: "Rolli's innovative approach to connecting journalists with expert sources is exactly the kind of solution we believe can transform the media industry. This investment aligns with our commitment to supporting ventures that provide equitable access to accurate news and foster renewed civic engagement."Rolli is uniquely positioned in the market, servicing hundreds of journalists and expert organizations, including top universities, think tanks, and NGOs. The platform's emphasis on diversity and equitable representation in media resonates with Glen Nelson Center's mission of promoting racial and gender equity in media ventures.As a testament to its potential, Rolli has already garnered attention and accolades, including being a finalist in the Next Challenge for Media and Journalism and selected to the International Center for Journalists' Leap Innovation Lab to develop products and processes that harness AI to amplify truth and combat mis- and disinformation.Glen Nelson Center's investment in Rolli is a bold statement in the fight against misinformation and news deserts and the promotion of sustainable journalism that serves the public. It marks a strong start for Press Forward, and advances one of the coalition's goals to accelerate the enabling environment for news production and dissemination.For more information:......About Rolli:Rolli is revolutionizing the media landscape with its Newsroom as a ServiceTM platform, designed to bridge the gap between journalists and a diverse range of experts from universities, think tanks, NGOs, and the private sector. Addressing the challenges of reduced newsroom resources and the rise of freelance journalism, Rolli offers a dynamic, two-sided marketplace that enhances the quality of news reporting by facilitating access to credible sources and fostering equitable representation in media.About the Glen Nelson Center :Glen Nelson Center at American Public Media Group (APMG) identifies and invests in groundbreaking media ventures, fostering media innovation and helping ensure everyone has access to unbiased, fact-based journalism. Connecting startup founders and teams with APMG staff, advisors, and board members informs strategic planning, supports long-term revenue and audience goals and strengthens the APMG innovation culture. For more information, visit glennelson.Stay tuned for more news about Rolli and other new Horizon Fund investments.- END -

