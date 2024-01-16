(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

emission control catalysts market size is set to grow by USD 4.24 billion between 2022

and 2027 and register a CAGR of 6.25% , according to Technavio's latest market research report.

This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The

mobile emission

segment

will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Emission Control Catalysts demand is being driven by the increasing popularity of diesel cars, in particular those using catalysts based on platinum. Furthermore, the key driver for market growth in this sector is expected to be increasing environmental restoration and conservation activities. To stay ahead of the competition, auto manufacturers will focus on developing technologically advanced emission control catalysts and innovative technologies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Emission Control Catalysts Market 2023-2027

Emission Control Catalysts Market 2023-2027: Segmentation



Application



Mobile Emission

Stationary Emission

Type



Palladium



Platinum

Rhodium

Geography



APAC



Europe



North America



South America Middle East And Africa

To help businesses improve their market position, the emission control catalysts market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AeriNOx Inc., Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Catalytic Combustion Corp., CDTi Advanced Materials Inc., Clariant International Ltd., CORMETECH Inc., Cummins Inc., DCL International Inc., DieselNet, Evonik Industries AG, Topsoes AS, Honeywell International Inc., Ibiden Co. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, S and P Global Inc., Solvay SA, Toyota Motor Corp., Tenneco Inc., and Umicore SA.

VENDOR OFFERING EXPLANATION

The report also covers the following areas :



Emission Control Catalysts Market size

Emission Control Catalysts Market trends Emission Control Catalysts Market industry analysis

Market trends such as emerging markets provide significant prospects for ECCs and are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the growing popularity of EVs may threaten the growth of the market.

Driver



Environmental concerns and measures to curb pollution are key factors driving market growth .



Environmental and health pollution caused by the exhaust of vehicles has a significant impact, resulting in ozone depletion and greenhouse gas emissions. To mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, green standards such as LEED are incorporated in the planning and construction of buildings.



Trend



Increased demand for selective catalyst reduction (SCR) catalysts

is a major trend in the market.

Selective catalytic reduction (SCR) emissions control catalysts will remove NOx in oxidizing conditions and enable specific reduction of NOx as well as the oxidation of ammonia. The SCR process uses a catalyst to inject the liquid-reducing agent, normally automotive-grade urea, known as Diesel Exhaust or DEF Fluid, into the exhausts of diesel engines.

Challenge



Energy-intensive nature of platinum processing is a significant challenge restricting market growth.



An energy-intensive process that has increased production costs is the transformation of platinum ore into pure platinum. To produce just one troy ounce of pure platinum, it takes approximately 6 months and 10 to 12 tons of ore.

The Emission Control Catalysts Market is propelled by a confluence of factors, including the surge in demand for Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) systems and Catalytic Converters. Diesel Oxidation Catalysts (DOC), Lean NOx Traps (LNT), and Particulate Filters are key players addressing stringent emissions regulations such as Euro 6, Euro 7, and China VI. With a focus on reducing Nitrogen Oxides (NOx), VOCs, and enhancing air quality, the market sees a growing adoption in both automotive and industrial sectors. Innovations in Hydrocarbon Catalysts, Carbon Monoxide Catalysts, and sustainable materials contribute to compliance with global emission standards, making Emission Control Catalysts indispensable for manufacturers, especially in the context of Heavy-Duty Vehicles and Hybrid/Electric Vehicles. Aftermarket services, emission testing equipment, and government policies further drive the market, emphasizing the crucial role in achieving fuel efficiency, mitigating global warming potential, and ensuring sustainable practices.

Emission Control Catalysts Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights



CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist emission control catalysts market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the emission control catalysts market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the emission control catalysts market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of emission control catalysts market

vendors

