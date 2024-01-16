UAE Jobs: A 30-Day Plan To Return To Work After You Have Taken A Career Break

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 17 Jan 2024, 6:30 AM

Taking a break to nurture your family is a choice many women make. However, it's time to bust the myth that returning to work is impossible for such women. With dedication and right approach, they can get back to having a great career.

Day 1 : Begin your journey by journaling. Determine your skills, strengths, and interests. What kind of work are you passionate about? What skills do you bring to the table?

Day 2 : Create a resume tailored to your skill set. You can use various online resources like Canva or Microsoft to select a suitable resume template and build a professional resume.

Day 3- Day 30 : Allocate two hours every day to perform 1-3 tasks from below for the rest of 28 days.

1. Research and goal-setting: Research industries and job roles, identify potential employers or companies you want to work for in LinkedIn and reach out to them.

2. Networking: Connect with former colleagues on LinkedIn. Attend networking events. Reach out to friends and acquaintances in your field.

3. Resume and cover letter: Update your resume with your most recent skills and experiences. Create a compelling cover letter template.

4. Online presence: Enhance your LinkedIn profile and share relevant articles and posts to demonstrate your expertise.

5. Connect with recruiters: Reach out to recruitment agencies specialising in your industry. Submit your resume to job search websites.

6. Online courses and skill enhancement: Identify skills that need improvement and enroll in online courses or workshops.

7. Practise answering interview questions: Prepare your elevator pitch.

8. Keep a record for job application and follow-ups: Maintain an Excel file for the same.

9. Follow up and review: Reflect on your progress and adapt your strategy as needed.

10. Seek mentorship: Seeking help is not a sign of weakness, so take help as and when needed.

Your sincere and dedicated efforts will yield the desired results within a mere 30 days. So, don't think, but start putting in the effort.

Sengar is the founder of UAE's first women's only job portal Women First Jobs

