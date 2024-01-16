Asian Smart Medical Online Exhibition 2024 Grand Opening

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 January 2024 - Asian Smart Medical Online Exhibition (Medical Asia 2024) is a virtual and physical integration targeting Asian suppliers, importers, and exporters. It will be exhibited from January 17, 2024, to June 30, 2024, and will be an excellent opportunity for exhibitors to expose their brands. This transnational trade event, jointly organized by AsianNet and TradeAsia ( ), be held once a year starting in 2022. In terms of quality and quantity, there are satisfactory results. In 2023, we will expand the scale. During the six-month extension period, there will be in line with the show schedule of the the MEDICAL JAPAN [Osaka], Arab Health, Hospitalar Sao Paulo, CMEF 2024 and the FIME 2024 to create group momentum. It is convenient for international buyers to visit and compare in one purchase.





TradeAsia, the organizer of the Asian Smart Medical Online Exhibition (Medical Asia 2024), invited dozens of Taiwanese suppliers of smart medical industrial products to participate. The top-notch brands include PERFECT MEDICAL , HIGHGRADE , GOOD OPPORTUNITY , SHANG-YUH , UNILONGENTERPRISECO are all gearing up to showcase their products.



Manufacturers and product categories have covered Medical Equipment, Medical Consumable, Emergency & Clinic Apparatus, Hospital Furniture, Medical & Pharmaceutical Supply, Pharmaceutical & Biochemical Chemical, Pharmaceutical Machinery, Pharmaceutical Products, Rehabilitation & Physiotherapy Supplies, Smart Electronics, Medical Analyzer, Medical Plastic, Medical Rubber, Health Care Products with thousands of latest products, tools, and equipment on display. It can be said to be rich and professional.



Medical Asia 2024 Online Exhibition:

online-show/30/Asian-Smart-Medical-Online-Exhibition-2024



Although the Covid-19 epidemic is slowing down, global countries have gradually unblocked. However, the international flow of people still needs to recover. At this time, online activities can make up for this deficiency by expand marketing. The Asian Smart Medical Online Exhibition (Medical Asia 2024) provides a variety of online exhibition solutions, including exhibition pages, electronic catalogs, or virtual exhibition halls, and connects products and exhibitor information with TradeAsia, so that even if international buyers are thousands of miles away, they can easily visit and visit. They can further see the manufacturer's particular page and leave information at the same time.



TradeAsia ( ) has provided B2B international trade services for buyers and sellers since 1997. It is the most experienced and professional trade platform in the world. We currently have millions of global members, over 600,000 suppliers, and millions of the latest products. Thousands of professional buyers worldwide find products and contact sellers daily for business cooperation. TradeAsia is a significant trade promotion channel in Asia.



TradeAsia also partners with hundreds of trading entities worldwide to exchange marketing and promotion exposure. Therefore, the suppliers who go online on the TradeAsia will have the opportunity to be synchronized to the publicity pages of multiple trade platforms or exhibition entities worldwide, significantly increasing their international marketing power. During this time, Medical Asia 2024 will also simultaneously broadcast promotional messages globally.







