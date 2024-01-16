               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Mazda Adopts North American Charging Standard (NACS) For North American Bevs


(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Mazda Adopts North American Charging Standard (NACS) for North American BEVs

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Jan 17, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation (“Mazda”) today announced an agreement was reached with Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla”) to adopt the North American Charging Standard (“NACS”) for charging ports on the company's Battery Electric Vehicles (“BEVs”) launched in North America from 2025 onward.

Mazda will drive adoption of NACS to provide customers with a broader range of charging options. This addition will provide Mazda BEV customers with greater charging convenience through access to more than 15,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America.

Mazda will continue to pursue the 'Joy of Driving' under its core value,“Human Centric”, and aim to deliver 'Joy of Living' by creating moving experiences in customers' daily lives.

Sectors: Automotive

