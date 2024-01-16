Arbour Day Celebration Showcases New Initiatives Focused On Forest Preservation, Sustainability, Expansion

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputising for His Majesty King Abdullah, Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi on Monday presided over the official celebration of Arbour Day, which took place in the Silver Jubilee Forest in the Qatraneh District of Karak Governorate, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Issawi, during the celebration attended by Minister of Agriculture Khalid Hneifat, emphasised the Royal support to expand green areas through agricultural programmes ensuring forest sustainability, including industrial forests.



He underlined the importance of suing modern technologies and preserving and protecting forests from encroachments and fires, expanding green areas, enhancing governmental and community partnerships in forestation.

Hneifat said that the forest is part of the National Plan for Sustainable Agriculture, which includes projects across all governorates aiming to plant 10 million trees over the next ten years.

He explained that the ministry has established several industrial forests in different governorates using water-efficient drip irrigation technology, in addition to treated water from companies like the National Poultry Company, which supplies the forest with up to 500 cubic metres daily.

The minister also pointed out to the creation of a pastoral and desert forestation nursery with a production capacity of up to 250,000 seedlings, expandable and recyclable for producing suitable species for desert regions.



The ministry also focused on economically impactful forests in the northern areas by planting carob and sumac trees, benefitting local communities and associations, he said.

He also pointed out to the initiative to plant 25,000 dunams across various regions of the Kingdomin celebration of the Silver Jubilee of King Abdullah's coronation.“The forest will house the main centre for collecting and processing sheep wool in the Jordanian desert.”