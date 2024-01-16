Safadi, Greek Counterpart Discuss Efforts To End War On Gaza, Deliver Relief Aid Into Besieged Strip

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Monday held talks with his Greek counterpart Giorgos Gerapetritis that focused on the situation in Gaza and efforts to stop the war and address the resulting humanitarian crisis.

The ministers discussed ways to strengthen coordination between the two countries, both bilaterally and in the framework of the partnership with the European Union. They also discussed the trilateral cooperation mechanism with Cyprus, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

In a joint press conference following the talks, Safadi stressed that the main focus of the visit was to address the dire situation in the Gaza Strip, adding that his discussions with Gerapetritis focused on efforts to stop the aggression and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Safadi stressed the need for immediate and effective mechanisms to deliver all necessary aid to Gaza,

noting that what has entered Gaza so far, according to international estimates, does not exceed 10 per cent of the strip's needs.

"An end to the aggression is a prerequisite for any subsequent discussions," Safadi said, adding, "Talks should be based on the principles declared by Jordan, including the rejection of any Israeli security role in Gaza, the rejection of the Israeli presence in Gaza and considering Gaza as part of the occupied Palestine."

"This war will not bring security to Israel [and] it threatens the security of the entire region. It is time for the Security Council and the international community to shoulder their responsibilities and take a decision to stop this aggression."

"We are now at a juncture,

either we allow the Israeli prime minister and the extremists in his government to impose their extremist agenda on the region and the world, prolonging this aggression for the Israeli Prime Minister's political survival, or we act together to stop it.

Safadi said that Jordan will present legal arguments to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the genocide case brought by South Africa against Israel once requested by The Hague-based court.



He said that Jordan's position on the war is clear and it is working within a concise strategy“but there are certain work mechanisms of the court that it cannot go beyond”.

“We are also about to present our oral arguments to the court in another case that is based on a UN General Assembly's resolution on the consequences of the Israeli occupation,” Safadi said.





For his part, Gerapetritis voiced his country's appreciation for Jordan's protection of the Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites and for its efforts in achieving regional peace and security.

He also said that Greece has always supported the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital to live in peace and harmony with Israel.



Greek top diplomat also underlined the need for more efforts to decrease tension, underlying his country's efforts in this regard within its membership in the European Union.



“Based on the international law, we have condemned all forms of terrorism and attacks since the first moment and we seek protection for civilians and, to do so, we in fact need long halt for attacks and also for sustainable initiatives to deliver humanitarian assistance to civilians,” he said.



Gerapetritis voiced appreciation for the Jordanian efforts in delivering relief aid to Gaza and in opening new humanitarian corridors for assistance.



He also underlined rejection for the displacement of Palestinians, adding,“We have a vision for peace in the region and we believe in the vital role of the Palestinian Authority in this regard.”

The minister stressed the need for a peace conference that looks into achieving prosperity and stability in the Middle East.



“We believe that Jordan is not only a strong custodian of Islamic and Christian holy sites but also a guardian of tolerance in the entire region,” Gerapetritis said.